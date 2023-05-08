The bumps that occur in keratosis pilaris are small, skin-colored, or red and dry. They appear at hair follicles and make the skin feel rough. Sometimes they have plugs in the center that resemble small pimples. Typically, these bumps do not itch or hurt and cause only cosmetic problems, but sometimes they do cause itching.

The upper arms, thighs, and buttocks are most commonly affected. The face may break out as well, particularly in children.

The bumps are more likely to develop in cold weather and to clear up in the summer.

The skin may appear red.