Common Medical Tests

A large number of medical tests are widely available. Many tests are used for a particular disorder or group of related disorders. Other tests are commonly used for a wide range of disorders.

Tests are done for a variety of reasons, including

Screening

Diagnosing a disorder

Evaluating the severity of a disorder so that treatment can be planned

Monitoring the response to treatment

Sometimes a test is used for more than one purpose. A blood test may show that a person has too few red blood cells (anemia). The same test may be repeated after treatment to determine whether the number of red blood cells has returned to normal. Sometimes a disorder can be treated at the same time a screening or diagnostic test is done. For example, when colonoscopy (examination of the inside of the large intestine with a flexible viewing tube) detects growths (polyps), they can be removed before colonoscopy is completed.

Table