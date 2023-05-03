Condoms are thin protective coverings that go on the penis (male condoms) or in the vagina (female condoms). Both kinds block sperm from entering the vagina. Condoms may be made of latex, polyurethane, or lambskin. Latex condoms are the only type that also protect you from common STIs.

Condoms must be used correctly to be effective. Condoms should be applied before penetration.

To use a male condom:

Use a new condom for each act of sexual intercourse

Use the correct size condom

Carefully handle the condom to avoid damaging it with fingernails, teeth, or other sharp objects

Put the condom on after the penis is erect and before any genital contact with the partner

Determine which way the condom is rolled by placing it on the index finger and gently trying to unroll it, but only a little bit

If it resists, turn it over, try the other way, and then re-roll it

Place the rolled condom over the tip of the erect penis

Leave 1/2 inch at the tip of the condom to collect semen

With one hand, squeeze trapped air out of the tip of the condom

If uncircumcised, pull the foreskin back before unrolling the condom

With the other hand, roll the condom over the penis to its base and smooth out any air bubbles

Make sure that lubrication is adequate during intercourse



Hold the condom firmly against the base of the penis during withdrawal to prevent the condom from spilling semen

How to Put on an External Condom Image

To use a female condom:

Push the inner ring of the female condom as far as it can go into the vagina keeping the outer ring outside

Carefully push the penis through the outer ring into the pouch

If the penis slips out of the pouch or the outer ring is pushed inside, remove the female condom and put it back in as long as the man hasn’t ejaculated

Right after ejaculation, pull the penis out

Squeeze the outer ring together and twist it so semen doesn’t spill out

Carefully pull the used female condom out of the vagina

Throw it away

Internal Condom Image

Use a new condom each time you have sex, and never use a condom that is old or may have a hole in it. Spermicide makes condoms work better, so add it each time you put on a new condom.