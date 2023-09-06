When you're pregnant, your baby grows in amniotic fluid inside your uterus (womb). The fluid and the baby are inside a sac called the amniotic sac. The sac is made of a thin but strong membrane that keeps the fluid from leaking out. When you go into labor, the amniotic sac breaks open (ruptures) and amniotic fluid flows out of your vagina. This is often referred to as your water breaking. If amniotic fluid leaks before you go into labor, you have what's called prelabor rupture of the membranes (PROM).

Labor usually starts soon after your water breaks

If labor doesn't start within 12 hours after your water breaks, you and your baby are at a higher risk of infection

Doctors will usually start your labor with medicine if you're 34 or more weeks pregnant

Doctors may try to put off your labor with medicines if you're less than 34 weeks pregnant

Call your doctor or midwife right away if you think your water broke.