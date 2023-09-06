A fetus is a baby that's still in your womb (uterus). Fetal distress means the baby is not doing well before or during labor.

It typically happens when the baby has not been receiving enough oxygen

Fetal distress may happen when the pregnancy lasts too long or there are other complications

Doctors notice fetal distress by finding an unusual heart beat in the baby

Doctors treat fetal distress by giving you oxygen and fluids or turning you on your side

Doctors may need to deliver your baby right away

The stress on the baby can cause the baby to breathe in amniotic fluid that contains some of the baby's poop (this poop is called meconium). A baby that breathes in meconium can have difficulty breathing and sometimes will stop breathing.