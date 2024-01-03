Bulimia is an eating disorder in which you:

Eat lots of food at one time (binge)

Then do things to make up for overeating (purge)

To make up for overeating, most people make themselves throw up and exercise heavily. However, some people take laxatives to give themselves diarrhea. Or they may take water pills (diuretics) to make themselves urinate. Usually, they end up pretty close to an average weight.

Bulimia usually starts in the teen or young adult years and is more common in girls and women. It may be caused by social pressures to be thin. Bulimia may run in your family.