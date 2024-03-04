What is an ear blockage?

What is an ear blockage?

An ear blockage is something stuck in your ear canal. The ear canal is the tube that connects the outside of your ear to your eardrum.

An ear blockage can be uncomfortable, painful, and make it hard to hear

Doctors need to remove an object blocking your ear

Don’t try to remove objects from your own ear or someone else's—you could push the object in further or harm the eardrum. See a doctor.