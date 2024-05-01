The nose is one of your sensory organs and has 2 important jobs:

Breathing

Smelling

The top of the nose is made of bone. The bottom of the nose is made of cartilage. Cartilage is a smooth, tough tissue.

The Nose video

The Sinuses video

Inside your nose is an open space called the nasal cavity. It's lined with a membrane with many blood vessels. The cells of this membrane make mucus (a wet sticky substance). They also have tiny hairs (cilia) that help filter dirt from the air.