Your genes are the chemical codes that control everything about how your body works, how it's made, and what it looks like. People have over 20,000 different genes. Every cell in your body has a copy of each of your genes.

Cells are the microscopic building blocks of your body. Each of your organs is made of different types of cells. For example, you have nerve cells in your brain, liver cells in your liver, and cells in your stomach that make stomach acid. The way each cell grows and works is controlled by genes.

Some things in your body are controlled by just one gene. But most things, for example your height and weight, are controlled by many genes working together.