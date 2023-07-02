Brought to you byMSD logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
QUICK FACTS

Defenses Against Cancer

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Jul 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Get the full details

How does your body defend against cancer?

Your body’s immune system can often find a cancer cell and destroy it before the cancer grows or spreads. Your immune system is the network of cells, tissues, and organs in your body that helps protect you from illness and infection. Your immune system can often recognize that cancer cells are abnormal and attack them.

Why do the body’s defenses sometimes fail?

Cancer spreads more easily in people who have a weak immune system or problems with their immune system. This can happen if you:

  • Have HIV or AIDS

  • Take medicines that weaken your immune system

  • Are over 60—as you get older, your immune system doesn’t work as well

However, even when your immune system is working well, sometimes it can’t find and destroy all cancer cells. Sometimes your cancer is too large for the immune system to destroy it.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.