Most cases of blood in semen are

Idiopathic, that is they arise without warning and doctors cannot find a cause

Such cases resolve on their own within a few days to a few months.

The most common known cause is

Bleeding can last a few weeks or so after a prostate biopsy. Bleeding can also occur during the first week or two after a vasectomy.

Less common causes include benign prostatic hyperplasia (a benign enlargement of the prostate gland), infections (for example, prostatitis, urethritis, or epididymitis), and prostate cancer (in men over 35 to 40 years). Occasionally, blood in semen occurs in men who have tumors of the seminal vesicles and testes. A mass of abnormal blood vessels (hemangioma) in the urethra or the ducts that connect the testes to the urethra (spermatic ducts) may cause quite a bit of blood to appear in semen.

Schistosoma haematobium, a parasitic worm that commonly causes infections (schistosomiasis) in Africa, India, and parts of the Middle East can invade the urinary tract, causing blood to appear in the urine and often in semen. Schistosomiasis is unlikely in men who have not spent time in these areas. Tuberculosis may cause blood in semen.