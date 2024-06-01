Salmonella Typhi is present only in people.

People who are infected excrete the bacteria in stool and, rarely, in urine. A few infected people develop chronic infection of the gallbladder or urinary tract. They continue to excrete the bacteria in stool or urine, even though they no longer have any symptoms. Such people are called carriers. Thus, they do not know they can spread the infection. During the early 20th century, one such woman, a cook named Mary Mallon, spread typhoid fever to many people and became known as Typhoid Mary.

Salmonella Typhi bacteria may contaminate food or drink when hands are inadequately washed after defecation or urination. Water supplies may be contaminated when sewage is inadequately treated. Flies may spread the bacteria directly from stool to food.

Occasionally, typhoid fever is spread by direct contact between children during play or between adults during anal-oral sex.

Like all Salmonella bacteria, many of these bacteria must be consumed for infection to develop. Because stomach acid tends to destroy Salmonella bacteria, people who have low stomach acid, such as older adults and people who take acid-suppressing medications, have an increased risk of infection. People who take antibiotics are also at increased risk because antibiotics can disrupt the resident flora in the digestive tract that protects the body against disease-causing organisms.