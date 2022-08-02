Transplantation of Other Tissues

Skin grafts are considered a form of transplantation. Skin grafts can be used in people who have lost large areas of skin—for example, because of extensive burns. Skin grafting is most successful when healthy skin is removed from one part of a person's body and grafted to another part. When such grafting is not possible, skin from a deceased donor or even from animals (such as pigs) or synthetic skin can be used as a temporary measure. Such grafts last only a short time, but they can provide temporary protection until normal skin grows to replace them.

The amount of skin available for grafting may be increased by growing small pieces of the person’s skin in a tissue culture or by making many tiny cuts in the grafted skin, so that it can be stretched to cover a much larger area.