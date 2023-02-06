Overview of Nutrition

Body composition usually refers to how much of the body is fat and how much is muscle, typically expressed as the percentage of body fat. Body composition is sometimes estimated by

Measuring skinfold thickness

Doing bioelectrical impedance analysis

More accurate ways to determine this percentage include weighing people under water (hydrostatic weighing) and doing a dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scan, computerized tomography (CT) scan, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). However, these more accurate methods are not easy to use, can be expensive, expose people to unnecessary radiation (CT scans), and are not always readily available. They are used mainly in research.

Skinfold thickness: Body composition can be estimated by measuring the amount of fat under the skin (skinfold thickness). A fold of skin on the back of the left upper arm (triceps skinfold) is pulled away from the arm and measured with a caliper. A skinfold measurement of about 1/2 inch in men and about 1 inch in women is considered normal. This measurement plus the circumference of the left upper arm can be used to estimate the amount of skeletal muscle in the body (lean body mass).

Bioelectric impedance analysis: This test measures the resistance of body tissues to the flow of an undetectable low-voltage electrical current. Typically, people stand barefoot on metal footplates, and the electrical current, which people cannot feel, is sent up one foot and down the other. Body fat and bone resist the flow much more than muscle tissue does. By measuring the resistance to the current, doctors can estimate the percentage of body fat. This test takes only about 1 minute.

Hydrostatic weighing: People are weighed underwater in a small pool and that weight is compared to their weight on dry land. Bone and muscle are denser than water, so people with a high percentage of lean tissue weigh more in water and people with a high percentage of fat weigh less. Although this method is considered the most accurate, it requires special equipment that is not readily available, as well as considerable time and expertise to do.

Dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry (DXA): This imaging procedure accurately determines the amount and distribution of body fat. DXA uses a very low dose of radiation and is safe. However, it is too expensive to use routinely.

CT scan and MRI, although not routinely available for health enhancement alone, provide the most detailed and accurate body composition analysis because they can determine more precisely how much fat is in the tissues, including inside muscles and organs, and can differentiate the more harmful abdominal and internal organ (visceral) fat from the less harmful fat under the skin (subcutaneous fat).