Clubfoot and Other Foot Defects

Clubfoot (talipes equinovarus) is a birth defect in which the foot and ankle are twisted out of shape or position.

Birth defects, also called congenital anomalies, are physical abnormalities that occur before a baby is born. "Congenital" means "present at birth." (See also Introduction to Birth Defects of the Face, Bones, Joints, and Muscles.)

The usual clubfoot is a down and inward turning of the hind foot and ankle, with twisting inward of the forefoot. Sometimes the foot only appears abnormal because it was held in an unusual position in the uterus (positional clubfoot). In contrast, true clubfoot is a structurally abnormal foot, which is a true malformation (an error in the baby's development that occurs in the womb). With true clubfoot, the bones of the leg or foot or the muscles of the calf are often underdeveloped.

Common Types of Clubfoot

Positional clubfoot can be corrected by immobilizing the joints in a cast and by using physical therapy to stretch the foot and ankle. Early treatment with immobilization is beneficial for true clubfoot, but surgery, often complex, is also generally needed.

Larsen syndrome is a disorder in which children are born with clubfeet and dislocations of the hips, knees, and elbows.

Other foot defects include metatarsus adductus, metatarsus varus, talipes calcaneovalgus, and pes planus.

Clubfoot (Talipes Equinovarus) Hide Details This photo shows a person who has uncorrected clubfoot of the left foot. MIKE DEVLIN/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Metatarsus adductus In metatarsus adductus, the foot turns inward. Mobility of the joints of the foot and ankle may be limited. Treatment of metatarsus adductus depends on the severity of the deformity and immobility of the foot. Most mild cases resolve spontaneously during the child's first year of life. Corrective shoes or splints may be needed in more severe cases. Surgery is required only in exceptional instances. Metatarsus Adductus Hide Details In metatarsus adductus, the foot turns inward. © Springer Science+Business Media

Metatarsus varus In metatarsus varus, the bottom surface of the foot is turned inward, so that the arch is raised. This defect usually results from positioning in the womb, does not usually resolve after birth, and may require a corrective cast. Metatarsus Varus Hide Details In metatarsus varus, the bottom surface of the foot is turned inward, so that the arch is raised. © Springer Science+Business Media

Talipes calcaneovalgus In talipes calcaneovalgus, the foot is flat or rounded and bent backward with the heel turned outward. Early treatment with a cast or with corrective braces is usually successful. Talipes Calcaneovalgus Hide Details In talipes calcaneovalgus, the heel turns outward. © Springer Science+Business Media