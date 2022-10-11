Overview of Cancer

Cancerous tissues (malignancies) can be divided into those of the blood and blood-forming tissues (leukemias and lymphomas) and “solid” tumors (a solid mass of cells). Cancerous solid tumors can be categorized as carcinomas or sarcomas. Specific cancers can be further categorized by the organ in which they first develop and the type of cell in which they arise—for example, squamous cell carcinoma of the skin.

Leukemias and lymphomas are cancers of the blood and blood-forming tissues and cells of the immune system. Leukemias arise from blood-forming cells and crowd out the production of normal blood cells in the bone marrow. Cancer cells from lymphomas expand lymph nodes, producing large masses in the armpit, groin, abdomen, or chest.

Carcinomas are cancers of cells that line the skin, lungs, digestive tract, and internal organs. Examples of carcinomas are cancer of the skin, lungs, colon, stomach, breasts, prostate, and thyroid gland. Typically, carcinomas occur more often in older than in younger people.

Sarcomas are cancers of mesodermal cells. Mesodermal cells normally form muscles, blood vessels, bone, and connective tissue. Examples of sarcomas are leiomyosarcoma (cancer of smooth muscle that is found in the wall of digestive organs) and osteosarcoma (bone cancer). Typically, sarcomas occur more often in younger than in older people.