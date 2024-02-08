Correction or elimination of the cause

Medications

Sometimes deep brain stimulation

Physical therapy

Correcting or eliminating the cause of dystonia, if known, usually reduces the spasms. For example, medications used to treat multiple sclerosis

For generalized dystonia, an anticholinergic

If generalized dystonia is severe or does not respond to medications, deep brain stimulation may be done. For this procedure, tiny electrodes are surgically implanted in the basal ganglia (collections of nerve cells that help initiate and smooth out voluntary muscle movements). The electrodes send small amounts of electricity to the specific area of the basal ganglia that causes dystonia and thus help lessen symptoms.

For focal or segmental dystonias or for generalized dystonia that affects mainly one body part, the treatment of choice is botulinum toxin (a bacterial toxin used to paralyze muscles or to treat wrinkles). It is injected into the overactive muscles. Botulinum weakens the muscle contraction but does not affect the nerves. These injections are particularly useful for blepharospasm and spasmodic torticollis. However, injections must be repeated about every 3 to 4 months because botulinum toxin becomes less effective over time. In a few people who are repeatedly given to botulinum injections, the body produces antibodies that inactivate the toxin. If the affected muscles are tiny or deep in the body, electromyography (stimulating muscles and recording their electrical activity) may be done to identify the muscles to be injected.

Physical therapy helps some people, especially those who are treated with botulinum toxin.