Kienböck disease is the death of bone due to an impaired blood supply (osteonecrosis) affecting the lunate bone in the hand.

The lunate bone is one of the carpals in the wrist.

Bones in the Wrist

Bones of the Wrist 3D Model

Kienböck disease is relatively rare. It is not known why the blood supply to the lunate bone becomes impaired. People typically do not remember being injured. It occurs most commonly in the dominant hand of men aged 20 to 45 years, usually in workers doing heavy manual labor.

Symptoms of Kienböck Disease Symptoms of Kienböck disease typically start with wrist pain that begins gradually in the area of the lunate bone, which is in the middle of the wrist at the base. Eventually, swelling occurs on top of the wrist, which may become stiff. The disorder occurs in both hands in 10% of people.

Diagnosis of Kienböck Disease Imaging tests Diagnosis of Kienböck disease is possible at an early stage by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or computed tomography (CT) and, if necessary, is later confirmed by x-rays.