VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
A felon is an infection of the soft tissue (pulp) of the fingertip, usually caused by bacteria.
A felon can lead to a pocket of pus (abscess) inside the fingertip, which creates pressure on and causes death of nearby tissues. The fingertip becomes very warm, swollen, and firm with intense throbbing pain.
Felon
Image
Image courtesy of David R. Steinberg, MD.
The doctor makes the diagnosis of felon by examining the affected finger.
(See also Overview of Hand Disorders.)
Treatment of Felon
Drainage of pus
Antibiotics
If a felon is not treated promptly, the underlying bone, joint, or tendons may become infected. Treatment of felon is prompt drainage of the pus. Doctors drain the pus through a surgical incision. Antibiotics are taken by mouth.