Brought to you byMSD logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Felon

ByDavid R. Steinberg, MD, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
Reviewed/Revised May 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

A felon is an infection of the soft tissue (pulp) of the fingertip, usually caused by bacteria.

A felon can lead to a pocket of pus (abscess) inside the fingertip, which creates pressure on and causes death of nearby tissues. The fingertip becomes very warm, swollen, and firm with intense throbbing pain.

The doctor makes the diagnosis of felon by examining the affected finger.

(See also Overview of Hand Disorders.)

Treatment of Felon

  • Drainage of pus

  • Antibiotics

If a felon is not treated promptly, the underlying bone, joint, or tendons may become infected. Treatment of felon is prompt drainage of the pus. Doctors drain the pus through a surgical incision. Antibiotics are taken by mouth.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.