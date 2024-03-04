The botanical name of rhodiola is Rhodiola rosea.
The root and underground stem (rhizome) of this plant are used in the traditional medicine practices of Eastern and Northern Europe and parts of Asia.
This plant is known by many other names, including arctic root, golden root, orpin rose, rose root, rosewort, and Siberian golden root.
Extracts of the root and rhizome of the plant are dried and dissolved in alcohol to prepare medicinal compounds.
Claims for Rhodiola
Advocates believe that rhodiola is an adaptogen. This herbal medicine term means that this substance is thought to help the body respond to stress and restore normal function.
Rhodiola is used in traditional medicine to do the following:
Improve learning and memory
Increase energy
Reduce high cholesterol levels
Reduce symptoms of depression
Reduce fatigue
Slow down the aging process
Treat the symptoms of altitude illness
Evidence for Rhodiola
Any single compound, including rhodiola, is highly unlikely to have such a broad range of health benefits. Thus, evidence is very unlikely to confirm such multiple benefits.
Studies in cells show that salidroside, a compound in rhodiola, might have beneficial effects on the brain and might kill brain cancer cells.
Studies in animals suggest that rhodiola could improve cognitive function, but these studies have important weaknesses.
The evidence from studies in people to show that rhodiola has the claimed health benefits is limited.
Most of these studies are small and of poor quality, and some of the evidence is contradictory.
Studies in people have not been conclusive, but have shown that rhodiola could possibly have the following benefits:
Improve endurance, including athletic, work, and cognitive performance
Reduce fatigue in stressful situations
Relieve anxiety and depression. It provides less benefit than a traditional antidepressant would, but with fewer side effects.
Side Effects of Rhodiola
Taking rhodiola twice a day for 6 to 12 weeks seems to be safe for most people.
But rhodiola can cause dizziness, dry mouth, and/or the production of too much saliva.
Because it might stimulate the immune system, rhodiola could worsen autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis.
The safety of rhodiola in pregnant and breastfeeding women or in children has not been studied.
Drug Interactions with Rhodiola
The use of rhodiola in combination with prescription antidepressant medications could cause a very rapid heart rate.
Rhodiola could reduce blood pressure, so it might make blood pressure too low in people who already have low blood pressure or in those taking medications to lower their blood pressure.
Rhodiola may counteract the effects of immunosuppressants used for certain autoimmune disorders such as multiple sclerosis.
Based on its biochemical effects, rhodiola may interact with many other medications, but whether these cause problems is not clear.
Recommendations for Rhodiola
Rhodiola is not generally recommended because the claimed beneficial effects on health have not been confirmed in high-quality studies in people and do not outweigh the risk of side effects or drug interactions.
Pregnant and breastfeeding women, children, and people with autoimmune disorders should avoid rhodiola.
People who take certain medications (including medications to treat diabetes or depression, lower blood pressure, thin the blood, or suppress the immune system for certain autoimmune disease states) should talk to their doctor before taking rhodiola.
