Any single compound, including astragalus, is highly unlikely to have such a broad range of health benefits. Thus, evidence is very unlikely to confirm such multiple benefits.

There are no high-quality studies in people demonstrating that astragalus is effective for treating any health condition. Most or all of the studies on astralagus are small (fewer than 150 participants) and of poor quality. These studies suggest that astragalus, often combined with standard treatment, could have the following benefits, among others:

Improve heart function in people with heart failure who are also treated with standard therapy (although some evidence does not confirm this benefit)

Control blood sugar levels in people with diabetes

Reduce signs of kidney damage in people with chronic kidney disease

Prevent infections in people with chronic hepatitis B

Reduce fatigue in athletes and people who have had a stroke

Injectable forms of astragalus might reduce symptoms and improve quality of life in people with cancer, but evidence is lacking to show that oral forms of the root offer the same benefits.

Larger, well-designed, and longer studies are needed to confirm any benefits of astragalus.