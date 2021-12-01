Verruca vulgaris is the common wart.

Verrucae vulgaris are common warts, which are caused by infection with human papillomavirus. Such warts can develop anywhere on the skin around the nail and frequently appear on the cuticle (the skin at the base of the nail) and sometimes the area beneath the nail. Warts involving the cuticle can affect nail growth and cause nail deformity. They are more common among people who have small wounds or trauma around the nails, such as those who bite their nails or work in jobs in which their hands are constantly exposed to water. Nail biting (onychophagia) can spread this infection from nail to nail or from nail to skin, such as to the borders of the lips.