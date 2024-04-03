Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Ingrown Beard Hairs

(Pseudofolliculitis Barbae)

ByWendy S. Levinbook, MD, Hartford Dermatology Associates
Reviewed/Revised Apr 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
GET THE QUICK FACTS

Pseudofolliculitis barbae is caused by ingrown hairs, usually in the beard, that become inflamed when the hairs penetrate the skin before they leave the hair follicle or after they leave the follicle and curve back into the skin.

This hair disorder most often occurs in the beard and neck areas of Black men with tightly curled hair who shave. It can also occur in women who shave, especially in the groin area, and anywhere hair is shaved or plucked. Each ingrown hair results in a tiny, mildly painful pimple with a barely visible hair curling into the center. Scarring can result.

Doctors diagnose the disorder by its typical appearance.

Treatment of Ingrown Beard Hairs

  • Proper shaving technique and warm compresses

Treatment of the pimples involves initial discontinuation of shaving, and the application of warm compresses several times a day to soothe the area. Ingrown hairs may be released by a healthcare professional with a sterile needle or toothpick.

If inflammation is moderate to severe, doctors may give prescribe antibiotics taken by mouth.

Some people may need a short course of treatment with corticosteroids taken by mouth.

Proper shaving technique should be followed once shaving is resumed.

Prevention of Ingrown Beard Hairs

The best preventive treatment is to stop shaving and allow the hair to grow. When the hairs are longer, they do not curl back and puncture the skin.

Hair can be removed with a depilatory (a liquid or cream preparation that removes unwanted hair) because removing hairs chemically does not trigger the problem the way shaving does, although the chemicals often irritate the skin. Also, hair can be permanently removed with electrolysis or with laser treatment.

People who must shave should wet the area first and should shave in the same direction in which the hair grows. People should avoid shaving closely with multiple razor strokes.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.