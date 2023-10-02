What are the symptoms of blocked renal arteries?

A sudden, complete blockage may cause:

Aching pain in your lower back or lower belly

Fever

Feeling sick to your stomach and throwing up

Sudden, complete blockage usually affects only one kidney. Usually your other kidney takes over the work of filtering your blood and making urine and you don't get kidney failure.

A partial blockage doesn't usually cause symptoms, but it may give you:

Partial blockage usually affects both kidneys. If it goes on long enough, you may get kidney failure.