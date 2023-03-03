How do doctors and first responders deal with mass-casualty weapon attacks?

Preparation is critical. Before any event, communities and hospitals:

Create a written disaster plan so everyone knows what to do

Make sure there are ways to quickly bring in extra personnel, including police, paramedics, and doctors

Make sure there are plenty of medical supplies and protective equipment stored away, ready to be brought out

Make arrangements with nearby hospitals and communities to provide help if needed

Do practice drills on how to respond to a mass-casualty event

State and federal governments also have plans for helping communities respond to a mass-casualty weapon attack.

Right after an attack, emergency responders first check to see if the scene is still dangerous, such as with:

Attackers on the scene

Unexploded bombs

Dangerous chemicals or radioactive materials on the ground or in the air

Checking for continued threats lets responders know what protective gear or personnel are required to make it safe to look for and treat casualties.

If contaminating substances were involved, first responders:

Estimate how big the danger zone is

Protect themselves from injury by staying out of contaminated areas unless they are wearing protective gear

Establish an area outside the danger zone for decontaminating people and another area for treating them

When it is safe to go to the injured people, first responders:

Do triage, which is quickly checking each casualty to decide how soon they need medical care

Begin removing people who need immediate medical care

Tell injured people who can walk to go to the treatment area on their own

It's important for first responders doing triage to check everyone first and not just start treating the first casualty they see. Checking everyone makes sure that they find all the people with reversible life-threatening injuries who might be saved with immediate treatment.

When many people are seriously injured and near death, some who might be saved if they were the only injured person may have to be left until there's time to treat them. That's so that doctors can work on people who are more likely to live.