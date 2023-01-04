What causes the pelvis to break?

In young people, pelvic fractures are usually caused by:

High-speed car or motorcycle crashes

Getting hit by a car

Falls from a high place

Sports injuries

Older people can get a broken pelvis from a less severe injury, such as falling when they:

Get out of the bathtub

Walk down the stairs

Trip on something on the ground

Osteoporosis weakens your bones and makes your pelvis more likely to fracture if you fall.