What are the symptoms of chickenpox?

The first symptoms are:

Fever

Headache

Feeling tired, sick, and not hungry

About 1 to 2 days after symptoms start, the rash appears. The following happens:

At first, the rash consists of small, flat, red spots

Within 6 to 8 hours, each spot becomes raised, and an itchy, round, fluid-filled blister forms

Usually, the rash starts on your face and chest, then spreads to your arms and legs

You may have only a few spots or you may get them all over your whole body, including inside your mouth, vagina, and rectum

Usually, you stop getting blisters after about 5 days

Most blisters crust over within about 6 days and usually disappear in less than 20 days

People with chickenpox are most contagious (likely to spread the sickness to others) at the beginning of the illness, but they can continue to spread it until all their blisters crust over.

Sometimes, people get brain, lung, or heart infections from chickenpox. Pregnant women and people with a weak immune system are at risk for serious problems from chickenpox.