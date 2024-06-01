The lymphatic system is a network of vessels throughout the body. These vessels drain out excess fluid, dead cells, and germs. Lymph vessels in your small intestines help absorb fat and protein from your diet.

Intestinal lymphangiectasia is a condition of abnormal, enlarged lymph vessels in your small intestines. The lymph vessels are enlarged because they are blocked. The lymph vessel blockage stops your small intestines from properly absorbing fats and proteins. Not absorbing nutrients is called malabsorption.