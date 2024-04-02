Substance use in adolescents is a teen's use of alcohol, tobacco, and drugs (including prescription medicines without a prescription). Such use could be occasional experimenting or regular and ongoing.
Any substance use raises the risk of other problems. For example, adolescents who use substances are more likely to have car crashes, fights, unwise or unwanted sex, overdose, or other behavior problems. Even occasional substance use is risky and should not be ignored or allowed by adults.
Adolescents who use illicit substances are at a higher risk of having long-term problems. These problems include mental health problems, poor grades in school, and substance use disorders such as addiction and overdose.
It’s common for adolescents to try alcohol or other substances, but regular use is rarer
Alcohol is the most common substance used by adolescents—they often drink heavily and binge drink, which raises the chance of fights, car crashes, and other causes of injury
Parents and caregivers, peers, and the media influence an adolescent's attitude toward substance use
What illicit substances are most commonly used by adolescents?
Adolescents use various substances, including over-the-counter medicines. The most common substances are:
Adolescents also use:
Prescription medicines, such as opioids, antianxiety drugs, and stimulants
Inhalants (sometimes called huffing)
Hallucinogens, such as PCP, LSD, and some kinds of mushrooms
Amphetamines and methamphetamines
Club drugs, such as Ecstasy or Molly
Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, such as cough and cold medicines
Alcohol
Alcohol is the substance most often used by teens
Adolescents have a higher chance of a drinking problem if they start young or have family members with drinking problems
To prevent alcohol use, discourage your teen from drinking and set a good example yourself
Tobacco
Tobacco use includes smoking cigarettes, pipes, or cigars, chewing tobacco, putting tobacco between the lower lip and gum, and inhaling it into the nose
Most adults who smoke started smoking as adolescents
Adolescents are more likely to smoke if they have parents or caregivers who smoke
To prevent tobacco use, don’t use tobacco in front of your children and talk to them about the effects of tobacco
If your child already smokes or uses tobacco, encourage quitting and help him or her find support
Electronic cigaretteslung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), e-cigarettes have been promoted as a safer alternative to cigarettes. However, they aren't necessarily safe:
Most adolescents who use e-cigarettes also use tobacco products
What should I do if my adolescent is using or abusing substances?
Talk to your child and your child's doctor about substance use if you notice:
Unusual behavior
Depression or mood swings
A change in friends
Worse grades
Loss of interest in activities
Drugs or drug items, such as pipes, syringes, and scales
Your child's doctor will:
Ask your child in private about substance use
Help figure out if a substance use problem is likely
Refer your child for testing, if needed
Refer your child to treatment, if needed
Treatment for substance use disorders in adolescents is like treatment in adults. But adolescents should be treated by those who specialize in that age group and their needs.