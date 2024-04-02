Substance use in adolescents is a teen's use of alcohol, tobacco, and drugs (including prescription medicines without a prescription). Such use could be occasional experimenting or regular and ongoing.

Any substance use raises the risk of other problems. For example, adolescents who use substances are more likely to have car crashes, fights, unwise or unwanted sex, overdose, or other behavior problems. Even occasional substance use is risky and should not be ignored or allowed by adults.

Adolescents who use illicit substances are at a higher risk of having long-term problems. These problems include mental health problems, poor grades in school, and substance use disorders such as addiction and overdose.

It’s common for adolescents to try alcohol or other substances, but regular use is rarer

Alcohol is the most common substance used by adolescents—they often drink heavily and binge drink, which raises the chance of fights, car crashes, and other causes of injury

Parents and caregivers, peers, and the media influence an adolescent's attitude toward substance use

What illicit substances are most commonly used by adolescents? Adolescents use various substances, including over-the-counter medicines. The most common substances are: Alcohol

Marijuana

Tobacco Adolescents also use: Prescription medicines, such as opioids, antianxiety drugs, and stimulants

Inhalants (sometimes called huffing)

Hallucinogens, such as PCP, LSD, and some kinds of mushrooms



Amphetamines and methamphetamines

Anabolic steroids

Club drugs, such as Ecstasy or Molly

Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, such as cough and cold medicines Alcohol Alcohol is the substance most often used by teens

Adolescents have a higher chance of a drinking problem if they start young or have family members with drinking problems

To prevent alcohol use, discourage your teen from drinking and set a good example yourself Tobacco Tobacco use includes smoking cigarettes, pipes, or cigars, chewing tobacco, putting tobacco between the lower lip and gum, and inhaling it into the nose

Most adults who smoke started smoking as adolescents

Adolescents are more likely to smoke if they have parents or caregivers who smoke

To prevent tobacco use, don’t use tobacco in front of your children and talk to them about the effects of tobacco

If your child already smokes or uses tobacco, encourage quitting and help him or her find support Electronic cigaretteslung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), e-cigarettes have been promoted as a safer alternative to cigarettes. However, they aren't necessarily safe:



Most adolescents who use e-cigarettes also use tobacco products