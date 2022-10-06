Suicide has to do with killing yourself.

Suicidal behavior includes:

Thinking about killing yourself

Attempting to kill yourself

Actually killing yourself (committing suicide)

Children who hurt themselves in ways that clearly aren't meant to cause death, such as by scratching, cutting, or burning themselves, are considered to have nonsuicidal self-injury.

Suicide is mainly a problem in teens and adults, but children do sometimes commit suicide

A stressful event may trigger suicide in children or teens who have a mental health problem such as depression

Children at risk of suicide may be depressed or anxious and withdraw from activities, talk about death, or suddenly change their behavior

Doctors try to find out how serious a young person is about suicide

Treatment may include individual and family therapy, medicines to treat other mental health problems, or a hospital stay if the risk of suicide is high

Always take suicidal behavior seriously. If you think your child or teen is at risk of attempting suicide, call for help right away (in the United States, call 911 or call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) or take your child to a hospital emergency department.