What is intestinal malrotation?

What is intestinal malrotation?

You have a small intestine and a large intestine. The small intestine is a long coiled tube that connects your stomach to your large intestine. The large intestine is shorter but wider and leads from the end of the small intestine to the rectum.

Intestinal malrotation is a birth defect in which the intestines don't develop normally before birth.

Before birth, your baby's intestines develop in one position and then turn (rotate) into their normal location

Sometimes a baby's intestines don't rotate into the normal location, called malrotation

Malrotation causes intestinal blockage and is life-threatening

Babies need surgery to fix the problem

Babies with intestinal malrotation often have other birth defects.