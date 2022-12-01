What is microcephaly?
Microcephaly is an abnormally small head.
A baby with microcephaly usually has a small brain, and the brain may not have formed properly
Microcephaly is rare
Microcephaly can be caused by many problems that occur in the womb, including infections, lack of oxygen, lack of proper nutrition, and birth defects of the brain
Doctors may find that the baby has microcephaly before birth when they do a routine ultrasound of the fetus
There's no cure for microcephaly, but therapy may help babies maximize their abilities
Image courtesy of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities.
What causes microcephaly?
Causes of microcephaly include:
Infections in the mother during pregnancy, including rubella and Zika virus infection
Exposure to certain drugs or toxins before birth
Lack of oxygen before or during birth
Genetic problems, such as Down syndrome
What are the symptoms of microcephaly?
The baby has a noticeably small head. The other symptoms of microcephaly depend on how severely the brain is damaged or underdeveloped. Symptoms include:
Seizures
Developmental delays
Feeding problems
Hearing or vision problems
Problems with movement or balance
Hyperactivity
Intellectual disabilities
How can doctors tell if a baby has microcephaly?
How do doctors treat microcephaly?
There's no cure or standard treatment for microcephaly. Treatment may include:
Treating the symptoms from brain damage
Early intervention, which offers therapy to babies to improve their physical and mental abilities