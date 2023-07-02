Cancer starts when a healthy cell changes. This change can happen:

Without any known cause

Because you were exposed to a carcinogen

A carcinogen is a substance that can cause cancer.

Some carcinogens include:

Sunlight (both outside and inside using a tanning bed)

Tobacco

Certain chemicals

Certain viruses

Radiation

You usually have to be exposed to a carcinogen for a long time to get cancer. Lots of people who are exposed never get cancer.

Some cells are more likely than others to become cancerous. These cells may have a flaw in their genes. Genes are the set of instructions inside cells that tells them what to do. When cells with flaws in their genes are exposed to a carcinogen, they're more likely to turn into cancer. This is why a certain kind of cancer might run in your family.