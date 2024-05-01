Nerve cells in the brain send messages down your spinal cord. Other nerves in your spinal cord receive these messages and send them on to your body through one of the spinal nerves.

Nerve cells in the spinal cord have nerve fibers running all over your body that are connected to sense receptors. For example, there are sense receptors in your skin for touch and pain. Anything that triggers those receptors, such as a needle poke, sends a signal up nerve fibers to your spinal cord. Other nerve cells in your spinal cord carry that signal to your brain where you feel pain.