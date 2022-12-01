What causes osteonecrosis?

Osteonecrosis happens when there is:

Decreased blood flow to part of a bone

Because bones are living tissue, they need a blood supply to deliver oxygen and nutrition. Without enough blood, bones die.

Decreased blood flow to a bone can:

Be caused by an injury

Just happen on its own

Injuries that break a bone or dislocate a joint sometimes tear blood vessels that feed the bone. If the blood vessels don't heal properly, your bone won't get enough blood.

Sometimes you get osteonecrosis without having an injury. This is more likely if you: