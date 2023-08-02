Testicular torsion is the twisting of a testis on its spermatic cord so that the blood supply to the testis is blocked.

Testicular torsion causes sudden, severe pain and later swelling of the affected testis.

A doctor's examination and sometimes ultrasonography are needed for testicular torsion diagnosis.

Treatment is to untwist the spermatic cord.

What Is Testicular Torsion?

Testicular torsion usually occurs in boys between the ages of about 12 and 18 and sometimes occurs during infancy, but it can occur at any age. Abnormal development of the spermatic cord or the membrane covering the testis makes testicular torsion possible. With torsion, the testis usually dies within 6 to 12 hours after the blood supply is cut off unless the torsion is treated.

The Testes and Scrotum video

Symptoms of Testicular Torsion Severe pain develops suddenly in the testis. Swelling soon follows. The pain may seem to come from the abdomen, and nausea and vomiting may develop. Sometimes fever develops. Affected people may need to urinate frequently. Occasionally, the pain occurs intermittently, resolving on its own, but generally recurs later.

Diagnosis of Testicular Torsion A doctor's evaluation

Ultrasonography Doctors may diagnose the condition based on a description of the symptoms and the physical examination findings. Alternatively, doctors may use imaging, usually ultrasonography, for diagnosis.