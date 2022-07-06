Pulmonary hypertension is currently classified into the following 5 groups based on the cause of the disease:

Pulmonary arterial hypertension

Left-sided heart disease (heart failure and valvular heart disease)

Lung disorders or low blood oxygen levels

Chronic disorders that cause blood clots

Other mechanisms

Pulmonary arterial hypertensioncocaine, and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). If SSRIs are taken by pregnant women after 20 weeks of pregnancy, risk of pulmonary hypertension in the newborn is higher than normal. Pulmonary arterial hypertension can also develop in people who have certain disorders, such as portal hypertension, HIV infection, congenital heart diseases, schistosomiasis, and systemic sclerosis (scleroderma).

Left-sided heart disease is one of the most common causes of pulmonary hypertension. Left-sided heart disease can occur in people who have longstanding high blood pressure or coronary artery disease. When the left side of the heart cannot pump blood out to the body normally, blood backs up in the lungs and increases blood pressure there. Inability of the heart to relax appropriately can also cause blood to back up into the lungs, which contributes to pulmonary hypertension.

Lung disorders or low blood oxygen levels can also lead to pulmonary hypertension. When the lungs are impaired by a disorder, more effort is needed to pump blood through them. One of the most common conditions is chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Over time, COPD destroys the small air sacs (alveoli) together with their small blood vessels (capillaries) in the lungs. The single most important cause of pulmonary hypertension in COPD is the narrowing (constriction) of the pulmonary arteries that occurs as a result of low blood oxygen levels. Other conditions that lower blood oxygen levels, such as having sleep apnea, or living in or prolonged visiting in places that are at high altitudes can also cause pulmonary hypertension. Other lung disorders that may cause pulmonary hypertension include pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, sarcoidosis, and extensive loss of lung tissue as a result of surgery or injury.

Certain chronic disorders can cause repeated (chronic) blood clots, typically blood clots in the deep leg veins (called deep vein thrombosis). Blood clots in the leg may dislodge and travel through the venous system and the right side of the heart to lodge in the pulmonary arteries or the smaller branches of these arteries in the lungs, causing pulmonary embolism. If these clots do not resolve properly, the pulmonary arteries can become narrower and stiffer. This results in a type of pulmonary hypertension called chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension.

Disorders that cause pulmonary hypertension by other mechanisms include blood (hematologic) disorders (such as chronic hemolytic anemia, myeloproliferative disorders, and splenectomy), systemic disorders (such as sarcoidosis, pulmonary Langerhans cell histiocytosis, and lymphangioleiomyomatosis), and some other disorders.