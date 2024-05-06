Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Mupirocin

ByBrian J. Werth, PharmD, University of Washington School of Pharmacy
Reviewed/Revised May 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

    impetigo and some other bacterial skin infections and to eliminate staphylococci from the nose. This antibiotic works by interfering with the bacteria's production of the proteins it needs to grow and multiply.

    Mupirocin is available only as an ointment.

    Health care professionals may recommend applying mupirocin inside the nostrils to eliminate staphylococci from the nose. However, because overusing mupirocin can lead to resistance, this antibiotic is used only when people are likely to get an infection. For example, it is given to people before certain operations or to people who live in a household in which a skin infection is spreading.

    Some common side effects of mupirocin are itching and burning.

    (See also Overview of Antibiotics.)

    quizzes_lightbulb_red
    Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

    Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.