Sympathetic ophthalmia is inflammation of the uveal tract (uveitis) that occurs in one eye after injury or surgery to the other eye.

Sympathetic ophthalmia is a rare type of uveitis that causes small abnormal clumps of cells (granulomas) to form. This disorder occurs in the uninjured eye after a penetrating injury (such as when a pencil, pen, or stick punctures the eye) or surgery to the other (injured) eye. Eventually, the uveal tract in the uninjured eye becomes inflamed. Uveitis appears within 2 to 12 weeks after injury or surgery in most affected people. Very rarely, sympathetic ophthalmia occurs as early as 1 week or as late as 30 years after the initial injury or surgery.

A View of the Uveal Tract

Causes of Sympathetic Ophthalmia The cause of sympathetic ophthalmia is not completely known. Many doctors think it is due to a malfunction of the body's immune system that causes the body to attack the uninjured uveal tract.

Symptoms of Sympathetic Ophthalmia Symptoms of sympathetic ophthalmia typically include floaters and decreased vision.

Diagnosis of Sympathetic Ophthalmia A doctor's evaluation Doctors base the diagnosis of sympathetic ophthalmia on an eye examination and whether the person has had a recent eye injury or surgery and whether there is inflammation in both eyes.