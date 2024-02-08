Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Trichiasis

ByRichard C. Allen, MD, PhD, University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School
Reviewed/Revised Feb 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

Trichiasis is misalignment of eyelashes, which rub against the eyeball, in a person who does not have entropion.

Trichiasis develops most commonly some time after chronic blepharitis (inflammation of the edges of the eyelids) or injury or damage to the eyelid or conjunctiva. Some people are born with an extra eyelid skinfold (epiblepharon) that causes the eyelashes to grow straight up into the eye or with an extra row of eyelashes (distichiasis).

Trichiasis differs from entropion (a condition in which the eyelid is turned inward) in that the eyelid position is normal.

Symptoms of Trichiasis

In people with trichiasis, the eye becomes red and irritated, feels as though something is in it (foreign body sensation), and develops tearing and sensitivity and sometimes pain when exposed to light. If the condition persists, scarring of the cornea can occur and affect vision.

Diagnosis of Trichiasis

  • Symptoms and a doctor's examination

A doctor bases the diagnosis of trichiasis on the symptoms and examination findings.

Treatment of Trichiasis

  • Removal of eyelashes

In people with trichiasis, an eye doctor can remove the eyelashes with forceps. If eyelashes grow back, other methods can be used to remove them, such as electrolysis (use of heat and electrical current to destroy the hair follicle) or cryosurgery (use of extreme cold to destroy the hair follicle).

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.