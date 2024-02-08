Trichiasis is misalignment of eyelashes, which rub against the eyeball, in a person who does not have entropion.

Trichiasis develops most commonly some time after chronic blepharitis (inflammation of the edges of the eyelids) or injury or damage to the eyelid or conjunctiva. Some people are born with an extra eyelid skinfold (epiblepharon) that causes the eyelashes to grow straight up into the eye or with an extra row of eyelashes (distichiasis).

Trichiasis differs from entropion (a condition in which the eyelid is turned inward) in that the eyelid position is normal.

Trichiasis Image Photos courtesy of James Garrity, MD.

Symptoms of Trichiasis In people with trichiasis, the eye becomes red and irritated, feels as though something is in it (foreign body sensation), and develops tearing and sensitivity and sometimes pain when exposed to light. If the condition persists, scarring of the cornea can occur and affect vision.

Diagnosis of Trichiasis Symptoms and a doctor's examination A doctor bases the diagnosis of trichiasis on the symptoms and examination findings.