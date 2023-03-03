Laryngoceles are outpouchings of the mucous membrane of a part of the voice box (larynx).

Laryngoceles may bulge inward, resulting in hoarseness and airway obstruction, or outward, causing a visible lump in the neck. Laryngoceles are filled with air and can be expanded when a person breathes out forcefully with the mouth closed and the nostrils pinched shut. Laryngoceles tend to occur in musicians who play wind instruments.

On a computed tomography (CT) scan, laryngoceles appear smooth and egg-shaped. They may become infected or filled with mucus-like fluid and are usually drained or removed surgically.