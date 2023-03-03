Brought to you bymsd logo
Laryngoceles

ByHayley L. Born, MD, MS, Columbia University
Reviewed/Revised Mar 2023
    Laryngoceles are outpouchings of the mucous membrane of a part of the voice box (larynx).

    Laryngoceles may bulge inward, resulting in hoarseness and airway obstruction, or outward, causing a visible lump in the neck. Laryngoceles are filled with air and can be expanded when a person breathes out forcefully with the mouth closed and the nostrils pinched shut. Laryngoceles tend to occur in musicians who play wind instruments.

    On a computed tomography (CT) scan, laryngoceles appear smooth and egg-shaped. They may become infected or filled with mucus-like fluid and are usually drained or removed surgically.

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.