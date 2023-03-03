Adolescent Development

The family is the center of social life for children. During adolescence, the peer group begins to replace the family as the child’s primary social focus. Peer groups are often established because of distinctions in dress, appearance, attitudes, hobbies, interests, and other characteristics that may seem profound or trivial to outsiders. Initially, peer groups are usually same-sex but typically become mixed later in adolescence. These groups assume an importance to adolescents because they provide validation for the adolescent’s tentative choices and support in stressful situations.

Adolescents who find themselves without a peer group may develop intense feelings of being different and alienated. Although these feelings usually do not have permanent effects, they may worsen the potential for dysfunctional or antisocial behavior. At the other extreme, the peer group can assume too much importance, also resulting in antisocial behavior. Gang membership is more common when the home and social environments are unable to counterbalance the dysfunctional demands of a peer group.

Doctors should screen all adolescents for mental health disorders, such as depression, bipolar disorder, and anxiety. Mental health disorders increase in incidence during this stage of life and may result in suicidal thinking or behavior. Psychotic disorders, such as schizophrenia, although rare, most often come to attention during late adolescence. Eating disorders, such as anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa, are relatively common among girls but may also occur in boys. Eating disorders may be difficult to detect because adolescents go to great lengths to hide the behaviors and weight changes.

Illicit drug use typically begins during adolescence.

Alcohol use is common and is the substance most often used by adolescents. The Monitoring the Future Survey on Drug Use is a long-term study of substance use conducted by the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse. This survey reported that in 2021 in the United States, 54% of 12th graders had tried alcohol, and 26% had consumed alcohol in the past month and were considered current drinkers. Binge drinking is common and leads to both acute and chronic health risks. Research has shown that adolescents who start drinking alcohol at a young age are more likely to develop an alcohol use disorder as an adult. For example, adolescents who start drinking at age 13 are 5 times more likely to develop an alcohol use disorder than those who start drinking at age 21.

The survey reported that in 2021, about 4.1% of 12th graders reported current cigarette use (smoked in the previous 30 days), which was down from 28.3% in 1991 and from 5.7% in 2019. Only about 2% of 12th graders reported smoking every day.

The survey reported that in 2021 19.5% of 12th graders were current cannabis (marijuana) users, which is a decrease from 22.3% in 2019. About 38.6% of 12th graders reported having used cannabis one or more times in their life.

Use of other illicit drugs is much less common, although misuse of prescription medications, including drugs for pain and stimulants, is also a significant issue.

Parents can have a strong positive influence on their children by setting a good example (such as using alcohol in moderation and avoiding use of illicit drugs), sharing their values, and setting high expectations regarding staying away from illicit drugs. Parents also should teach children that prescription medications should be used only as directed by a health care professional. All adolescents should be confidentially screened for illicit drug use. Appropriate advice should be given as part of routine health care because even very brief interventions by doctors and health care professionals have been shown to decrease substance use by adolescents.