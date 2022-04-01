Neck masses are swellings that can be seen or felt in the neck.
Neck masses are extremely common among children.
The most common cause of neck mass in children is
One or more enlarged lymph nodes ( see also Neck Lump)
A lymph node may enlarge for the following reasons:
It is infected (called lymphadenitis).
There is an infection nearby, for example, in the throat.
There is a general infection of the body (such as mononucleosis, tuberculosis, or human immunodeficiency virus [HIV]).
Other causes of neck masses include a cyst (a fluid-filled sac) that has been present from birth but is noticed only after it has become inflamed or infected. Neck masses may also result from swelling due to a neck injury, inflammation of the salivary glands, or noncancerous (benign) tumors. Sometimes, enlargement of the thyroid gland (called a goiter) may cause a neck mass. Rarely, lymphoma, a thyroid tumor, or another cancerous (malignant) tumor is the cause.
Most neck masses cause no symptoms and are of greater concern to parents than to the children who have them. However, infected lymph nodes or cysts are tender and painful and may cause a fever.
Diagnosis of Neck Masses in Children
Imaging tests, swabs, blood tests, and tuberculosis skin tests
Thyroid tests
Biopsy
Because many neck masses are caused by viral infections and disappear without treatment, tests are usually not needed unless a mass lasts for several weeks.
However, doctors may take a swab from the back of the throat to test for a bacterial infection, or they may do blood tests to look for such disorders as infectious mononucleosis, leukemia, hyperthyroidism, or bleeding problems.
Doctors may also take x-rays of the chest and use computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the head and neck to determine whether the mass is a tumor or a cyst and to determine more precisely how big it is and to where it extends. Ultrasonography may be done to determine whether a mass in the neck is a cyst.
A skin test for tuberculosis may be done.
A piece of the mass may be removed and examined (biopsy) to determine whether a cancerous tumor is present.
A thyroid scan and tests that determine how the thyroid is functioning may be done.
Other tests, such as use of viewing tubes to examine the nose, throat, and larynx (called nasopharyngolaryngoscopy); lungs (bronchoscopy); or esophagus (esophagoscopy) may be needed.
Treatment of Neck Masses in Children
Depends on the cause
Treatment of neck masses depends on the cause. Antibiotics are useful for infected lymph nodes and other bacterial infections. If infection is not the cause, surgery may be needed.
Masses caused by viral infections and swelling due to injury gradually disappear with time.
Tumors and cysts usually require surgery.