Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

Boutonnière deformity is a deformity in which the middle finger joint is bent in a fixed position inward (toward the palm) and the outermost finger joint is bent excessively outward (away from the palm).

(See also Overview of Hand Disorders.)

Boutonnière Deformity in Rheumatoid Arthritis Image By permission of the publisher. From Matteson E, Mason T: Atlas of Rheumatology. Edited by G Hunder. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 2005.

Boutonnière deformity most often results from rheumatoid arthritis but can also result from injury (such as deep cuts, joint dislocations, or fractures) or from osteoarthritis.

People with rheumatoid arthritis can develop the disorder because they have long-standing inflammation of the middle joint of a finger.

If the deformity is caused by an injury, the injury usually occurs at the base of a tendon (called the middle phalanx extensor tendon). As a result, the middle joint (called the proximal interphalangeal joint) becomes “buttonholed” between the outer bands of the tendon that runs to the end of the finger. That is, the bones of the joint push out through the bands of the tendon like a button through a buttonhole. The deformity may interfere with hand function.

The doctor makes the diagnosis of boutonnière deformity by examining the finger.

When the Fingers Are Abnormally Bent