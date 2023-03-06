Vaginal Yeast Infection (Candidiasis)

In women of childbearing age, yeast infections due to Candida albicans are particularly common. This yeast normally resides on the skin or in the intestine. From these areas, it can spread to the vagina. Yeast infections are not transmitted sexually.

Vaginal yeast infections are more likely to occur in women who

Are pregnant

Have diabetes

Have a weakened immune system—suppressed by medications (such as corticosteroids or chemotherapy drugs) or impaired by a disorder (such as AIDS)

Are taking antibiotics

Antibiotics taken by mouth tend to kill the bacteria that normally reside in the vagina and that prevent yeast from growing. Thus, using antibiotics increases the risk of developing a yeast infection.

Yeast infections are more likely to occur just before menstrual periods.

After menopause, yeast infections are uncommon except in women who take menopausal hormone therapy.