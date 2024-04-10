Vulvar endometriomas are rare, painful, blood-filled cysts that develop when tissue from the lining of the uterus (endometrial tissue) appears in the vulva.

Endometriomas may be painful, particularly during sexual activity and before and during menstrual periods.

Doctors can usually diagnose endometriomas during a pelvic examination.

Endometriomas in the vulva are surgically removed.

For unknown reasons, patches of tissue from the lining of the uterus (endometrial tissue) sometimes appear outside the uterus. This disorder is called endometriosis. Endometriosis rarely occurs in the vulva, which consists of the labia and other tissues around the opening of the vagina. It is more common in other locations, such as the ovaries.

Sometimes the endometrial tissue forms a cyst (endometrioma).

Endometriomas often develop at the site of a previous operation, such as an episiotomy (an incision to widen the opening of the vagina to help with delivery of a baby) or repair of a tear in the vagina or vulva that occurred during delivery.

External Female Reproductive Anatomy

Symptoms of Vulvar Endometriomas Endometriomas may be painful, particularly during sexual activity. Endometriomas respond to hormones just as normal endometrial tissue does. Thus, they can enlarge and cause pain, particularly before and during menstrual periods. Endometriomas are tender and may look blue. They can rupture, causing severe pain.

Diagnosis of Vulvar Endometriomas A pelvic examination

Biopsy During a pelvic examination, doctors can usually see or feel endometriomas that cause symptoms. A biopsy is not required to make the diagnosis, but biopsy results confirm the diagnosis. For the biopsy, a sample of the tissue is removed and examined using a microscope.