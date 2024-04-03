In vasa previa, membranes that contain blood vessels connecting the umbilical cord and placenta lie across or near the opening of the cervix—the entrance to the birth canal.

Vasa previa may cause massive bleeding in the fetus and mother when the membranes around the fetus rupture, usually just before labor starts.

To confirm the diagnosis, doctors insert an ultrasound device into the vagina to check for blood vessels over or near the opening of the cervix.

If a woman has vasa previa, doctors check the fetus's heart rate frequently after 28 weeks of pregnancy to determine whether the fetus is in distress.

Cesarean delivery is required and is often done at 34 to 37 weeks or, if problems develop, even earlier.

Vasa previa is present in about 1 in 2,500 to 5,000 deliveries. It is more likely to occur when certain other abnormalities in the placenta are present.

Normally, blood vessels between the fetus and placenta are contained in the umbilical cord. In vasa previa, some of these blood vessels are located in the membranes that surround the fetus, in the area between the fetus and the opening of the cervix. When the membranes rupture, usually a little before labor starts, these blood vessels can be torn. As a result, the fetus may lose a substantial amount of blood. If bleeding is severe, the fetus may die, and the mother may have complications due to massive blood loss.

What Is Vasa Previa?

Symptoms of Vasa Previa Typically, women have painless vaginal bleeding when the membranes rupture, usually soon after labor starts. The fetus's heart rate is often slow.

Diagnosis of Vasa Previa Ultrasonography Doctors may suspect vasa previa when ultrasonography, routinely done earlier in the pregnancy, detects certain abnormalities in the placenta or when the fetus's heart rate is abnormal. Ultrasonography, usually done with a device inserted into the vagina (called transvaginal ultrasonography), can show the blood vessels crossing over or near the opening of the cervix and thus confirm the diagnosis.