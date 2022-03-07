Idiopathic environmental intolerance involves a wide variety of intermittent symptoms that seem to be triggered by exposure to low levels of several identifiable or unidentifiable substances commonly present in the environment or sometimes to electromagnetic fields.

Symptoms may include rapid heart rate, chest pain, sweating, shortness of breath, fatigue, flushing, and dizziness.

Tests may be done to rule out allergic disorders as causes of the symptoms.

Treatment may involve psychotherapy, avoidance of certain substances, or both.

Idiopathic environmental intolerance is usually defined as the development of multiple symptoms that people who have them believe are caused by exposure to any number of identifiable or unidentifiable chemical substances (inhaled, touched, or ingested) or exposure to electromagnetic fields in a person who has no detectable organ dysfunction or related physical abnormalities.

Idiopathic environmental intolerance is more common among women than men. In addition, 40% of people with chronic fatigue syndrome (also called systemic exertion intolerance disease or myalgic encephalitis) and 16% of people with fibromyalgia also have idiopathic environmental intolerance.

Symptoms do not always occur after a person is exposed to a substance, even at levels higher than those that previously seemed to cause symptoms. Also, blood tests do not consistently show activation of the person's immune system. Thus, some doctors consider idiopathic environmental intolerance to have a psychologic cause, probably a type of somatic symptom disorder or an anxiety disorder similar to agoraphobia (fear of going out in public) or a panic attack. Others do believe the disorder may be a type of allergic reaction because some people do have various changes in their immune system although this is rare). However, there is no consistent pattern of such changes among people who have this syndrome, and the cause remains unknown.

Symptoms Some people with idiopathic environmental intolerance start having symptoms after a single exposure to high levels of various toxic substances. People may attribute their symptoms to exposure to these substances, but evidence is usually lacking. Symptoms may include a rapid heart rate, chest pain, sweating, shortness of breath, fatigue, flushing, dizziness, nausea, choking, trembling, numbness, coughing, hoarseness, and difficulty concentrating. Commonly reported triggers for idiopathic environmental intolerance include Alcohol and drugs



Carpet and furniture odors

Fuel odors and engine exhaust

Painting materials

Perfume and other scented products

Pesticides and herbicides

Mobile telecommunication devices

Diagnosis The diagnosis of idiopathic environmental intolerance is suspected if the symptoms Recur after repeated exposure to the chemical substance

Recur after exposure to levels much lower than those that have been tolerated previously or that are commonly tolerated by others

Subside when the person leaves the offending environment

Develop in response to a wide variety of unrelated chemical substances If a person's symptoms suggest idiopathic environmental intolerance, doctors try to identify possible causes of the symptoms, including other disorders. For example, symptoms could be caused by building-related illnesses, allergic disorders, some autoimmune disorders, or psychologic disorders. Depending on the person's symptoms and the findings during the physical examination, additional tests or assessments may be helpful. For example, blood and skin prick tests may be done to diagnose allergic disorders, or, if depression or anxiety seems possible, evaluation by a psychiatrist may help.