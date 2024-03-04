Apoaequorin is derived from jellyfish called Aequorea victoria. A laboratory-made version of apoaequorin is the main ingredient in the over-the-counter dietary supplement called Prevagen.
Claims for Apoaequorin
Apoaequorin is said to improve mild age-related memory loss.
Evidence for Apoaequorin
There are no high-quality studies demonstrating that apoaequorin is effective for improving memory loss or for treating any health condition.
In 2017, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and New York State Attorney General charged the marketers of the dietary supplement Prevagen with making false and unsubstantiated claims (see FTC press release, January 9, 2017).
Side Effects of Apoaequorin
Side effects of apoaequorin may include headache, dizziness, nausea, memory problems, difficulty sleeping, and anxiety. Overall, the safety of apoaequorin is not known.
Drug Interactions with Apoaequorin
The risk for serious drug interactions with apoaequorin is not known.
Recommendations for Apoaequorin
No beneficial health effects of apoaequorin, including improving memory, have been confirmed in high-quality studies in people.
Use of apoaequorin is not recommended because there are no confirmed benefits to outweigh the possibility of negative side effects.