Apoaequorin is derived from jellyfish called Aequorea victoria. A laboratory-made version of apoaequorin is the main ingredient in the over-the-counter dietary supplement called Prevagen.

(See also Overview of Dietary Supplements.)

Claims for Apoaequorin Apoaequorin is said to improve mild age-related memory loss.

Evidence for Apoaequorin There are no high-quality studies demonstrating that apoaequorin is effective for improving memory loss or for treating any health condition. In 2017, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and New York State Attorney General charged the marketers of the dietary supplement Prevagen with making false and unsubstantiated claims (see FTC press release, January 9, 2017).

Side Effects of Apoaequorin Side effects of apoaequorin may include headache, dizziness, nausea, memory problems, difficulty sleeping, and anxiety. Overall, the safety of apoaequorin is not known.

Drug Interactions with Apoaequorin The risk for serious drug interactions with apoaequorin is not known.