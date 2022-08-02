Post means "after," and partum means "pregnancy," so postpartum refers to the time period after you have a baby. It's usually considered the first 6 weeks.

Depression is feeling so sad and hopeless that you can't do your normal activities.

What is postpartum depression? Postpartum depression is feeling so sad and hopeless that you can't do your normal activities. It starts during the weeks and months after having a baby. It’s common to feel sad or miserable in the first few days after giving birth—these feelings are normal and usually go away within 2 weeks

Postpartum depression is a more serious mood change that lasts for weeks or months

You have trouble doing daily activities and may lose interest in your baby

About 1 in 10 women gets postpartum depression

It can happen even if you never had depression before

If untreated, postpartum depression can last for months or years

Doctors treat postpartum depression with antidepressants and therapy Go to the hospital right away if you're thinking of suicide or having violent thoughts, such as hurting your baby.

What causes postpartum depression? Postpartum depression may be caused by the sudden drop in hormone levels after your baby is born. Many women have no risk factors. But you’re more likely to get postpartum depression if you: Have depression before or during pregnancy—tell your doctor if you had depression before you got pregnant

Had postpartum depression in a previous pregnancy

Have sadness or depression during your period or while taking birth control

Have family members who have depression

Are stressed by things like money or marriage problems

Lack support from a partner or family members

Had problems related to your pregnancy, such as an early delivery or a baby with birth defects

Weren't sure you wanted a baby (for example, the pregnancy was unplanned)

What are the symptoms of postpartum depression? Common symptoms: Extreme sadness

Crying

Mood swings

Getting irritated easily

Not being interested in your baby You may also have: Extreme tiredness

Changes in sleep, such as sleeping too much or too little

Anxiety or panic attacks

Difficulty doing daily activities, such as showering

Worrying too much about your baby without good reason

Feeling hopeless or not good enough

Feeling guilty about any of these feelings What is postpartum psychosis? Psychosis is when you lose touch with reality. This may happen when postpartum depression is severe. You may have hallucinations or act very strangely. You may want to hurt yourself or your baby.

When should I go to the doctor for postpartum depression? You should see your doctor if: You feel sad and have trouble doing your usual activities for more than 2 weeks after your baby is born

You have thoughts about hurting yourself or your baby

Friends and family have noticed you seem to be depressed or having a hard time coping with things

How can doctors tell if I have postpartum depression? Doctors diagnose postpartum depression by asking you questions. Sometimes doctors do blood tests to see if there is another problem, such as a thyroid disorder, causing your symptoms.

How do doctors treat postpartum depression? Doctors treat postpartum depression with: Antidepressant medicine

Psychotherapy If your depression is very severe of if you have postpartum psychosis, you may need to be treated in the hospital. Often your baby can stay with you. Doctors treat postpartum psychosis with antipsychotic medicine and antidepressants. If you're breastfeeding, doctors will use medicines that are safe for your baby.